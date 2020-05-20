Police say yet another car stolen from Gympie region home

Another car has reportedly been stolen from a Gympie region address.

POLICE are appealing for information after yet another car was reported stolen from the Gympie region, this time from Kybong.

The Kybong offence reportedly occurred at some point in the last two days and follows three other car thefts reported across the region in the past week.

Police sources said offenders “allegedly entered an open garage on Tandur Road and (stole) a vehicle securely parked inside” between May 18 and 19.

“Once they discovered their car was missing, the vehicle owner went looking for the keys which were located inside the home,” the police sources said.

“Due to the car’s age, the unknown person was able to easily start the vehicle.

“The car was described as a White 2000 model Nissan Pathfinder with Queensland registration number 707HDA.

“Anyone who has information in relation to this incident is urged to contact police.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001031126 within the online suspicious activity form.