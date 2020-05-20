Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Another car has reportedly been stolen from a Gympie region address.
Another car has reportedly been stolen from a Gympie region address.
News

Police say yet another car stolen from Gympie region home

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
20th May 2020 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information after yet another car was reported stolen from the Gympie region, this time from Kybong.

The Kybong offence reportedly occurred at some point in the last two days and follows three other car thefts reported across the region in the past week.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME NEWS

Police sources said offenders “allegedly entered an open garage on Tandur Road and (stole) a vehicle securely parked inside” between May 18 and 19.

“Once they discovered their car was missing, the vehicle owner went looking for the keys which were located inside the home,” the police sources said.

“Due to the car’s age, the unknown person was able to easily start the vehicle.

“The car was described as a White 2000 model Nissan Pathfinder with Queensland registration number 707HDA.

“Anyone who has information in relation to this incident is urged to contact police.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001031126 within the online suspicious activity form.

gympie-crime gympie news gympie police stolen cars
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

        premium_icon Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

        News A miner is “doing as well as can be expected” after being released from hospital two weeks after a devastating explosion at a Queensland mine.

        ‘Impatient’ Gympie driver busted for tailgating

        premium_icon ‘Impatient’ Gympie driver busted for tailgating

        News Police caught the 26-year-old in action, and a costly fine was the result.

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Claims ‘dodgy builder’ defrauded $24k from customers

        premium_icon Claims ‘dodgy builder’ defrauded $24k from customers

        Crime Coast man charged after residents defrauded more than $24,000