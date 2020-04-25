Police say Gympie girl, 16, still missing

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Gympie on April 22.

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl declared missing last night has still not been located, according to police.

Police continue to hold concerns for her safety because her behaviour was “out of character”.

Queensland Police Service media sources last night announced the girl was last seen around 7.15pm Wednesday night, and appealed for public assistance on her whereabouts.

She was still missing as of tonight, a QPS media spokeswoman said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000814101 within the online suspicious activity form.

EARLIER

