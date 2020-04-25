Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Gympie on April 22.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Gympie on April 22.
News

Police say Gympie girl, 16, still missing

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
25th Apr 2020 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl declared missing last night has still not been located, according to police.

Police continue to hold concerns for her safety because her behaviour was “out of character”.

Queensland Police Service media sources last night announced the girl was last seen around 7.15pm Wednesday night, and appealed for public assistance on her whereabouts.

She was still missing as of tonight, a QPS media spokeswoman said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000814101 within the online suspicious activity form.

EARLIER

POLICE hold concerns for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Gympie on Wednesday.

A Queensland Police Service statement issued tonight said the girl was last seen around 7.15pm that night, and appealed for public assistance on her whereabouts.

“Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Gympie on April 22,” the QPS statement read.

“The girl was last seen at an address on Cartwright Road around 7.15pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

“Police hold concerns for her safety as this behaviour is out of character.

“She is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall with a solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a sky-blue Harry Potter hoodie.

“Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police.”

gympie news gympie police missing persons queensland police service
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie vets launch new service to treat pets during COVID-19

        premium_icon Gympie vets launch new service to treat pets during COVID-19

        News New virtual appointment service will allow pet owners to maintain a social distance.

        Gympie girl helps produce Together at Home pandemic concert

        premium_icon Gympie girl helps produce Together at Home pandemic concert

        News Concert featuring Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Elton John drew 20.7...

        COVID-19: Australia’s effort not perfect, but among sanest

        premium_icon COVID-19: Australia’s effort not perfect, but among sanest

        News Coronavirus Gympie: At least our leaders aren’t suggesting ‘cures’ denounced as...

        Gympie man who made war, but helped build peace

        premium_icon Gympie man who made war, but helped build peace

        News GYMPIE-born Arthur Laing was a survivor, firstly of the dangerous occupation of...