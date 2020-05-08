Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crimes against property in the region have more than doubled in the past five years, police data reveals.
Crimes against property in the region have more than doubled in the past five years, police data reveals.
News

Police reveal stunning five year Gympie crime surge

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th May 2020 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SKYROCKETING property crime has driven a jump in the Gympie region’s offence rate over the past five years, police data reveals.

The figures show reported crimes against property – including unlawful entry, theft, fraud and handling stolen goods – surged from 1064 offences in 2015 to 1652 in 2019, an increase of 55 per cent.

Crimes against people jumped 41 per cent, from 196 to 277.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* ‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

* 100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

These jumps were offset by a 10 per cent drop in other offences within the region; a fact which helped limit the overall increase in the region’s crime rate to 15 per cent.

The region’s total crime rate is up 15 per cent since 2015.
The region’s total crime rate is up 15 per cent since 2015.

The figures were revealed by Police Minister Mark Ryan following a question on notice by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett said the “shocking statistics” confirmed residents’ fears about the region’s crime rate.

“Residents frequently raise with me their concerns about crime rates and the types of crimes being committed in the region,” Mr Perrett said.

“These shocking statistics now confirm the anecdotal evidence and news reports.

“At the same time as crime is skyrocketing police are being asked to do more and more with less.

“During parliament two weeks ago, the Government prevented the introduction of tougher laws to tackle skyrocketing youth crime.

Theft from motor vehicles is just one of the multiple property crimes reported to police.
Theft from motor vehicles is just one of the multiple property crimes reported to police.

“The LNP Opposition tried to introduce amendments to reintroduce breach of bail as an offence for young offenders and scrap Labor’s catch and release laws.

“Instead of tackling the issues which confront our region the Government used coronavirus as the excuse to restrict the debate.

“Crime does not stop because of coronavirus.

“Putting community safety first means backing the police up by putting in place the laws they need to fight the crime.

“It means shutting the revolving door of justice.”

crime crime data gympie crime gympie police police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: ‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

        premium_icon BREAKING: ‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

        News POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the potentially suspicious death of a 44-year-old man at Cooloola Cove.

        Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

        premium_icon Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

        Crime Three arrested over drug ring operating from Brisbane to Mackay

        100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        premium_icon 100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        News 19 per cent of Gympie’s volunteer firefighters have yet to apply as the QFES...

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days