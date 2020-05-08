Police reveal stunning five year Gympie crime surge

Crimes against property in the region have more than doubled in the past five years, police data reveals.

Crimes against property in the region have more than doubled in the past five years, police data reveals.

SKYROCKETING property crime has driven a jump in the Gympie region’s offence rate over the past five years, police data reveals.

The figures show reported crimes against property – including unlawful entry, theft, fraud and handling stolen goods – surged from 1064 offences in 2015 to 1652 in 2019, an increase of 55 per cent.

Crimes against people jumped 41 per cent, from 196 to 277.

These jumps were offset by a 10 per cent drop in other offences within the region; a fact which helped limit the overall increase in the region’s crime rate to 15 per cent.

The region’s total crime rate is up 15 per cent since 2015.

The figures were revealed by Police Minister Mark Ryan following a question on notice by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett said the “shocking statistics” confirmed residents’ fears about the region’s crime rate.

“Residents frequently raise with me their concerns about crime rates and the types of crimes being committed in the region,” Mr Perrett said.

“These shocking statistics now confirm the anecdotal evidence and news reports.

“At the same time as crime is skyrocketing police are being asked to do more and more with less.

“During parliament two weeks ago, the Government prevented the introduction of tougher laws to tackle skyrocketing youth crime.

Theft from motor vehicles is just one of the multiple property crimes reported to police.

“The LNP Opposition tried to introduce amendments to reintroduce breach of bail as an offence for young offenders and scrap Labor’s catch and release laws.

“Instead of tackling the issues which confront our region the Government used coronavirus as the excuse to restrict the debate.

“Crime does not stop because of coronavirus.

“Putting community safety first means backing the police up by putting in place the laws they need to fight the crime.

“It means shutting the revolving door of justice.”