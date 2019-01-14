Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATALITY: Emergency service vehicles at the scene of a fatal crash at Wolvi.
FATALITY: Emergency service vehicles at the scene of a fatal crash at Wolvi. Philippe Coquerand
News

Police reveal new details about fatal Wolvi crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Jan 2019 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITNESSES and neighbours reported they "heard something between 1 and 3am” on the morning a 59-year-old man died in a crash at Wolvi last week, Police have confirmed.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said Forensic Crash Unit investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and remained in early stages as all necessary reports are conducted and compiled.

UPDATE: Police say Wolvi crash victim is from Gympie region

The spokesman said the witness accounts formed part of the wider investigation into the crash.

He said there was no timeframe in which the investigation would be completed.

Horrific scenes after man, 59, dies in crash

The Coles Creek man was critically injured and died at the scene after his Mitsubishi Challenger left the road and crashed into a tree early last Thursday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 5.30am. Firefighters were reportedly on scene for hours and had to use the jaws of life to remove his body from the wreckage.

It was the first fatal crash on Gympie region roads in 2019.

fatal 2019 fatal crashes forensic crash unit gympie crashes gympie fatalities gympie news gympie region qps queensland police service wolvi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Meet Gympie Hospital's newest star interns

    premium_icon Meet Gympie Hospital's newest star interns

    News 'Gympie Hospital's got a great reputation, and from my experiences there last year, it's a really good crowd to be amongst.'

    • 14th Jan 2019 6:13 PM
    Future of region's most loved natural asset to be reviewed

    premium_icon Future of region's most loved natural asset to be reviewed

    News Park is important to tourism, recreational and commercial fishing

    Baker's dozen anniversary for Rainbow Beach patisserie

    premium_icon Baker's dozen anniversary for Rainbow Beach patisserie

    News Shop on the market entering into its 13th year of operation.

    WATCH: Child, 8, winched in Fraser Island rescue

    WATCH: Child, 8, winched in Fraser Island rescue

    News The injury has prompted a warning from RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot

    Local Partners