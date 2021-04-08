Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police issued only 34 tickets for “fatal five” offences on Gympie’s roads during the four-day Easter break. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
Police issued only 34 tickets for “fatal five” offences on Gympie’s roads during the four-day Easter break. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
News

Police reveal Gympie’s surprising Easter road stats

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
8th Apr 2021 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have praised motorists who took to the Gympie region’s roads during the Easter break after only two minor crashes were recorded.

Officers said a low level of illegal behaviour was recorded in the region during the four-day break, despite the high volumes of traffic on the roads and extreme wet weather conditions.

Only 34 traffic infringements were issued across the Gympie Police District for life- endangering (fatal five) offences.

The Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast, Mackay and Capricornia regions, meanwhile, accounted for a quarter of the 4742 offences handed out across the state.

The volume of offences overall led Acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder to express disappointment about the behaviour of Queensland drivers, particularly given the number of lives lost and serious injuries sustained from crashes.

However crashes in the Gympie region were few and far between; only two minor ones were recorded on the region’s roads, including one which was believed to have occurred after the driver avoided a kangaroo.

Three low-level drink-drivers were picked up by officers in random breath tests.
Three low-level drink-drivers were picked up by officers in random breath tests.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

More than 1200 random breath tests were undertaken across the region which led to three low-range drink-drivers being caught.

Sixty-two random drug tests were performed which resulted in two drivers being charged.

Gympie police thanked drivers “who have clearly taken on the message that road safety is everyone‘s responsibility which starts with the individual, and that every decision a driver makes counts”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

easter easter police blitz gympie crime gympie police police road toll
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where the Mary River is expected to peak

        Premium Content Where the Mary River is expected to peak

        News After a weekend of rain, the Mary River has risen 3.25m in the last 24 hours

        Cooloola Bowls loses week of play in ‘unheard of’ washout

        Premium Content Cooloola Bowls loses week of play in ‘unheard of’ washout

        News The unrelenting wet weather of the past week left a lot of players on the coast...

        Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Premium Content Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk with latest on COVID cases and vaccine

        Former MP to fight indecent treatment of girls charges

        Premium Content Former MP to fight indecent treatment of girls charges

        Crime Former MP Trevor John Perrett to fight charges of indecent treatment