Police reveal Gympie human remains are that of a woman

Items found at the scene of the discovery of human remains near Gympie last month, including shirt, pants, shoes and a hip bone plate.

POLICE have today released more information into the human remains found off Keefton Road at Kybong, just south of Gympie on October 11, 2020.

The say the skeleton is “most likely” that of a woman of unknown age who had died at least two years ago from unknown causes.

Numerous itesm of clothing including a shirt, pants and shoes were found at the scene

The woman had been about 150-165cm tall and with a metal plate in her hip, meaning she had received a significant fracture to that hip at some stage of her life, as it had six to seven screws in it.

The pants found in a search of the area.

The plate is now in Brisbane being analysed.

She also most likely had small feet, as a shoe found with the remains was just a Size 6.

POlice have no idea who the woman is and are still appearling for any information the public might be able to provide.

The mystery into the human remains found near Gympie has deepened.

EARLIER: Gympie police are investigating the discovery of human remains in bushland on the southern outskirts of the city, near where preliminary work is underway in the construction of the Gympie Bypass.

Police said bones from a human skeleton were discovered 11 days ago.

They did not confirm nor deny that a second skeleton was found in the vicinity of these most recent remains about two years ago.

A shoe, shirt and pants found during a search of the nearby area.

They did dismiss a report that the most recent remains were discovered when a sock found on the ground was revealed to contain human foot bones.

“Investigations are continuing after a member of the public located human remains in bushland off Keefton Road at Kybong around 2.30pm on October 11,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

A no entry zone off Keefton Road where the remains of what is now believed to be a woman have been found.

An investigation has commenced to establish the identity of the remains which are believed to be one person and have been there for some time,” they said.

“At this early stage of the investigation, the cause of death is unknown with the bones being scientifically examined and cross-referenced to establish if they relate to anyone reported missing in the local area.

“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.”