Police respond to gunshot fears, find something unexpected

AS LOUD bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out, neighbours knew they had to call the police.

When the officers arrived at the Tiaro property, however, they quickly found things weren't what they seemed.

At the home, Billy Jake Girard, 19, was letting off fireworks.

When police arrived, they found a stash of the fireworks at the home which Girard readily declared.

Girard pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of failing to have the authority to possess explosives.

The court heard Girard brought the fireworks back from New South Wales, not knowing special permission was needed to have them in Queensland.

He was entertaining children at the home with the fireworks, not realising the noise was alarming his neighbours.

Defence lawyer Natasha McKeough said Girard was in a relationship and had completed his schooling in Hervey Bay before beginning labouring work.

He had no previous criminal history and was supported by his mother in court.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said when he was younger, fireworks had been regularly enjoyed, but due to the injuries associated with them, special permission was now needed to have them.

"It seems you didn't know the law in relation to fireworks," Mr Duroux said.

"Just learn from this, sir."

Girard was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

The fireworks were forfeited.