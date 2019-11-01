Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
News

Cyclist targeted in road rage incident, witnesses report

Ashley Pillhofer
1st Nov 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have responded to reports a driver tried to run down a cyclist in South Mackay.

Officers are at the scene in James Street, interviewing witnesses who allege a white ute struck a wooden paling fence in a road rage incident.

Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay.
Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay. Ashley Pilhofer

Witnesses at the scene claim they saw a man running and cycling away from the car before trying to jump over the fence, which the car struck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was being treated for minor injuries.

More to come

breaking crime editors picks hit and run james st mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        premium_icon Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

        Property A Noosa holiday home purpose-built by a late businessman for “a good time” is predicted to be one of the biggest sales in Queensland this year.

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:03 AM
        Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        premium_icon Major price drop on hot Gympie region business venture

        News Hugely popular Gympie region holiday park drops hundreds of thousands in price...

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:25 AM
        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News The home also boasts a large master retreat style bedroom with airconditioning...

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:20 AM
        Gympie MP in Noosa Mayor’s sights over Teewah Beach

        premium_icon Gympie MP in Noosa Mayor’s sights over Teewah Beach

        News OPINION: Mr Perrett’s attempts to whip up old and outdated enmity towards Noosa...

        • 1st Nov 2019 10:56 AM