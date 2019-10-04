Car 'linked' to store robbery found in city shopping centre

Multiple police units are tracking a car around Toowoomba after the Biddeston Store was held up.

UPDATE: A vehicle has been located in Toowoomba possibly connected to the daylight armed hold-up of a general store west of the city.

Police are examining a Nissan Pulsar at K-Mart Plaza in Kearneys Spring which is possibly connected to the robbery at Biddeston Store about 11.30am today.

The Pulsar, believed to be stolen, was tracked through Toowoomba and its outer suburbs for more than two hours after the robbery.

Detectives are yet to confirm whether it was the same vehicle involved.

One person believed to be a man entered the Biddeston Store armed with a knife and made demands from the staff about 11.30am.

It is unclear whether staff complied before the offender fled the store and was seen getting into a Nissan Pulsar.

That vehicle, believed to be stolen, has been tracked headed east from the town to Toowoomba with multiple sightings in North Toowoomba and Harlaxton.

Police are following the vehicle inside which at least two people are believed to be travelling.

