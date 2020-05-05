UPDATE: Police request info after fatal traffic incident

DID YOU SEE ANYTHING: Police are asking the public for information regarding a serious traffic incident which occurred on Haly St in Wondai Saturday night. Could you have been driving past? Picture: On file.

WERE you driving in the Wondai vicinity on Saturday night?

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any information relating to a fatal traffic incident which occurred on Haly St Wondai at 7.15pm on Saturday, May 2.

Police confirmed they are currently investigating a serious traffic incident following reports a man had fallen from a moving car.

The 60-year-old man, who was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition, has since passed away in hospital.

Initial information suggests the man had stepped up onto the vehicle side step and was holding onto the side of the slow-moving utility before falling and hitting his head.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have any dashcam footage or information which could be of significance, please contact Policelink on 131 444.