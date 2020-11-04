Police release name of man linked to Gympie murder case

Police say 38-year-old Daniel Baumgart may have changed his features by shaving his beard and head and be staying with others in the Maryborough area. Police want to speak with Mr Baumgart in regards to the death of a 43-year-old Crestmead man at Ross Creek on Sunday.

POLICE have released the name of the fourth man they wish to speak to in relation to the murder of a 43-year-old man at Ross Creek this week.

Police say 38-year-old Daniel Baumgart may have changed his features by shaving his beard and head and could be staying with others in the Maryborough area. Police want to speak with Mr Baumgart in regards to the death of a 43-year-old Crestmead man at Ross Creek on Sunday.

Police want to speak with Baumgart in regards to the death of Michael Hartley, who was found dead in an embankment at Ross Creek on Monday morning.

Mr Hartley was located after allegedly being assaulted at a John Street address in Maryborough on Sunday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man from Island Plantation was later charged with murder, while 38-year-old Daniel Baumgart “remains outstanding”.

“He is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall, with a slim build and red hair,” the latest police update said.

“Police are cautioning anyone who may be assisting Baumgart, they could be liable to serious criminal offences and are urging them to come forward.

“Anyone with further information about the whereabouts of (Baumgart) is urged to contact police.”

Police are expected to hold a media conference in relation the search for Baumgart tomorrow morning.