Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

Alison Paterson
17th Jan 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will front court today after police found him in possession of 145 bags of cannabis -

an estimated street value of $1 million.

A Police Media spokeswoman said officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the truck driver for a RBT near Byron Bay yesterday.

Just before 9am, officers stopped the truck on the Pacific Highway at Bangalow, due to the manner of driving.

Police spoke to the driver and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

The man was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of drug possession (one being a commercial quantity), and driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today (Friday 16 January 2020).

bangalow cannabis drugs seized editors picks lismore marackville nsw crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        premium_icon Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        Politics One Nation leader Pauline Hanson believes regional Queenslanders don’t want the 2032 Olympics and will use the bid as a tool to win votes at the next election.

        Gympie Jeanswest’s fate remains in limbo

        premium_icon Gympie Jeanswest’s fate remains in limbo

        News Business as usual for store, but future remains murky

        Heartwarming reason this Rainbow Beach tradition rides on

        premium_icon Heartwarming reason this Rainbow Beach tradition rides on

        News “It’s a special event for us. Everyone is welcome.”

        Glenwood prays for rain as council backup systems struggle

        premium_icon Glenwood prays for rain as council backup systems struggle

        News RAIN had become a hypothetical concept at Glenwood when Col Lawson came to Gympie...