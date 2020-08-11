Police, rangers crack down on Teewah troublemakers

Police and rangers are cracking down on driver behaviour at Teewah. POlice Minister Makr Bailey has spoken today after a horror weekend left a teenager hospitalised after he was hit by a ute on the beach, and a car totalled after rolling over.

RAINBOW Beach and Noosa police and Queensland Park and Wildlife Rangers have been teaming up to target anti-social campers at the Cooloola Recreational Area.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said local police were working with the QPWS to keep the community safe.

This comes amid some appalling behaviour at the site. A 17-year-old boy remain in hospital with multiple injuries after he was allegedly hit by a ute being driven by a drink driving P-plater on the beach at Teewah on Saturday.

It was one of two serious incidents at the spot, with another vehicle rolling over. Police have commented on the reckless, dangerous behaviour of some visitors to the popular camping spot south of Rainbow Beach.

Numbers are expected to be bigger than ever this weekend as Brisbane residents escape the city for the three-day Ekka long weekend.

“Police have been conducting joint patrols with QPWS Rangers to ensure campers and beach drivers are obeying the law,” Mr Ryan said today.

“The operation began a month ago and the feedback so far has been very good.

“Local police have been using overt and covert patrols, alongside a range of other initiatives, to enforce the law and keep the area safe.”

Teewah Beach, from the Facebook page I love Teewah Beach. Photo posted by Teena Bond

Mr Ryan said the Cooloola Recreational Area operation would be ongoing.

“I’m advised police will be focussing on peak times when more tourists and holiday-makers are in the area,” he said.

“Cooloola is a family friendly holiday destination, and we want to ensure that it stays that way.

“Police are doing a fantastic job on the ground to make sure a few bad apples don’t stop Cooloola from being an outstanding holiday spot.”

Last weekend police booked one driver for speeding, two people for driving without due care and attention, four for defective vehicle, one for unregistered vehicle, one for drug driving and two for drink driving.