A police raid is under way at the Nimbin Hemp Embassy.
Breaking

POLICE RAID: Nimbin Hemp Embassy targeted before MardiGrass

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd May 2019 12:10 PM
ABOUT 50 people have been forced to leave the Hemp Embassy in Nimbin this morning as police search the premises the day before MardiGrass.

A MardiGrass volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous, said 20 police arrived at the embassy shortly after 11am on Thursday with sniffer dogs and are not letting anyone into the building.

"They have a search warrant for the hemp embassy building," the volunteers said.

"No one is allowed in the building, the whole thing is blocked off."

The volunteer said today was the "busiest day" of the year for the Hemp Embassy as they prepare for the three day Mardi Grass festival, which starts on Friday.

"We have 50 volunteers here helping with Mardi Grass," she said.

"We've got a kitchen that is serving 200 meals a day and food needs to be prepared.

"Everyone was sniffed and searched as they were asked to leave the building."

More to come.

mardi grass nimbin hemp embassy nsw police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

