Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
News

Police puzzled by cyclist’s mystery head injury

by Luke Mortimer
20th Feb 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a cyclist suffered serious head injuries after she turned up at a Gold Coast hospital.

The 44-year-old woman suffered the injury while riding her pushbike at Runaway Bay yesterday morning.

She came off her bike at the intersection of Lae Dr and Morala Ave about 6.15am, but police do not know how and have been unable to speak to the woman.

It's not believed a vehicle was involved at this stage.

The woman presented to Gold Coast University Hospital after the incident.

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the area or who can shed some light on how the cyclist suffered the unexplained injury.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
cyclist head injury mystery police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        premium_icon Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        News The PM is expected today to reveal the terms of reference for a royal commission into the nation’s bushfire season — and they’re set to rankle the states.

        Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        premium_icon Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        News 'I'm not going to stop until I get someone to listen'

        Gympie family returns home after coronavirus scare

        premium_icon Gympie family returns home after coronavirus scare

        News Two weeks of white masks, medical checks and “cabin fever” followed evacuation from...

        Bay couple jailed over ‘inhumane’ Esky death

        premium_icon Bay couple jailed over ‘inhumane’ Esky death

        News The three men who subjected slain Gold Coast drug dealer Shaun Barker to brutal...