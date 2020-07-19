Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.
Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.
Crime

Police push for extra time to probe crucial evidence

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
19th Jul 2020 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have requested extra time to sift through 40 hours of correspondence for the case against a Townsville mother who has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.

Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged with 14 charges including two counts of manslaughter over the death of her sons Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found drowned in the Ross River on February 26 last year.

Further charges include three counts of aggravated supply of dangerous drugs to a minor under 16 years and one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The hearing today in the Townsville Magistrates Court was held over from Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut told the court the prosecution needed extra time to confirm the status of the telecommunications package.

"The reason for the delay is there are 40 hours of transcription that needs to be undertaken and once that has been transcribed under an expert hand the material will be used in relation to the drug trafficking offence," he said.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick told Magistrate Viviana Keegan that there would be a delay on the defence side once they received the brief of evidence.

Eatts was not required to appear in the court today.

The next mention is set for October 8.

More Stories

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie dad's disappearance remains mystery a decade on

        premium_icon Gympie dad's disappearance remains mystery a decade on

        News Jason Paul Hazelgrove was last seen in July 2010

        Child hospitalised after snake bite

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after snake bite

        News Emergency crews were called to the city’s south last night

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this...

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...