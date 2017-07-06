24°
Police probe overnight Carlo Pt boat fire

Arthur Gorrie
| 6th Jul 2017 8:55 AM
BOAT FIRE: Fire fighters quickly extinguished a damaging blaze on a boat at Carlo Point, it was reported this morning.
BOAT FIRE: Fire fighters quickly extinguished a damaging blaze on a boat at Carlo Point, it was reported this morning.

THERE were no injuries from a boat fire at Carlo Point on Wednesday night, the Queensland Ambulance Service has reported.

The fire was initially thought to have involved the jetty where the boat was moored but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said only the boat was damaged.

Fire fighters were called to the scene, off Carlo Rd, about 10.30pm, a QFES spokesman said.

They arrived about 10.50pm to find the boat on fire.

It took about three minutes to extinguish, but the boat was sufficiently damaged to have sunk at its mooring, he said.

Police and the Harbour Master had been alerted to a possible navigation hazard posed by the remains of the craft.

There were no injuries.

Fire fighters left about 11.40pm with the matter now in the hands of the police, he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  boat fire carlo point gympie business rainbow beach

Gympie contingent looks to give State Cup a shake-up

ALL SET: Allie Salter, Darcy Cartwright and Taylah Jordan will form part of Gympie's state cup contingent which kicks off in Hervey Bay today.

Gympie is set to field one of its biggest ever contingents

