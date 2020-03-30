Menu
MYSTERY: Police are investigating a single vehicle crash on Rainbow Beach Rd, in which a silver Toyota Yaris was wrecked on impact with trees.
Police probe mystery Rainbow Beach Rd crash

Arthur Gorrie
30th Mar 2020 7:57 AM
POLICE are investigating a mystery crash on Rainbow Beach Rd, in which a silver Toyota Yaris appeared to have run off the road and crashed into trees, about 500m east of the Cooloola Cove turn-off.

The wrecked vehicle was on its roof with doors and other components ripped off in the impact.

Ambulance, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and police representatives said they had not apparently been informed of the crash, which appeared to have occurred relatively recently.

No-one was in the wrecked vehicle when a passer-by noticed it jammed between two trees this morning.

Meanwhile, Gympie firefighters took only four minutes to extinguish a car fire in Crescent Rd, Gympie last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service representative said the fire was reported about 9.30pm. Fire crews were on the scene at 9.30pm and had put the fire out by 9.40pm.

Earlier, at about 8.30pm, fire fighters had been called to an alarm in Rainbow Beach Rd, near the Wide Bay Esplanade, but checks showed it was a faulty alarm, she said.

