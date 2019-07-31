Menu
FILE PHOTO: Police are investigating after a Coast girl was allegedly chased down the street by a man armed with a knife while she was riding her bike to school.
Crime

Police probe claims of 'armed' man chasing school girl

30th Jul 2019 2:04 PM

POLICE are investigating after a primary school-aged girl was allegedly chased down a Sunshine Coast street by a hooded man armed with a knife.

The girl's mother, Marta Doman, warned parents via social media yesterday morning and said her daughter was left scared by the incident.

"Just a warning to the parents of Noosa Outlook. While my daughter was riding to school this morning ... she was chased by a man in a black hooded jumper, so unfortunately didn't see his face," she said.

Ms Doman said her daughter thought she saw the man holding a knife or a sharp object.

"She dumped her bike in the bush and jumped the fence into the retirement village," she said.

"If anyone (has) seen anything suss this morning, please call the police."

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said police were yet to interview the child to determine the exact location of the alleged incident.

"Noosa Police are investigating a report received from the parents of a primary school aged girl in Noosa Outlook," Senior Sergeant Carroll said.

"Police also need to verify the alleged actions of the male to determine if there was any possible sinister intent or otherwise."

