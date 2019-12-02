Police probe arson attack on Gympie business

Fireys rushed to a gym in Gympie's CBD last night to shut down an air-conditioner fire.

A FIRE at a Gympie fitness centre is this morning being investigated as a possible arson attack.

A fire burning at Wickham St business Rimmington Martial Arts and Fitness Studio was first noticed by a resident last night at 8pm.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

The fire was reported by a resident who put the flames out before fire crews arrived.

The fire, that was burning in the building’s outside air conditioning unit, was put out by the resident Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said.

“The resident had extinguished most of the flame,” he said.

Two air conditioning units were destroyed, Mr Groth said, but there was minimal impact on the structure.

Fire crews monitored the business for about an hour, while police secured the scene.

“The fire is being treated a suspicious,” he said.