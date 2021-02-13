Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police poised to re-establish checkpoints as Vic cluster grows

by Greg Stolz
13th Feb 2021 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police are blitzing the border and Queensland airports on the lookout for Victorians and Western Australians trying to sneak into the state.

Queenslanders returning from declared hotspots in the two states are also in the sights of cops who have ramped up patrols after the border was again slammed shut to people travelling from Greater Melbourne after the city's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

All of Western Australia was declared a COVID-19 hotspot last month but that ruling is set to expire at 1am on Sunday.

Melbourne residents Elle Lacey, Matt Blunden and Richard Blunden have just finished a holiday in Cairns and will now return to another lockdown in Melbourne. Picture: Brendan Radke
Melbourne residents Elle Lacey, Matt Blunden and Richard Blunden have just finished a holiday in Cairns and will now return to another lockdown in Melbourne. Picture: Brendan Radke

Melbourne has been plunged into a snap five-day lockdown after a COVID-19 community outbreak linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel.

Anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne in the last 14 days has to go into hotel quarantine in Queensland, while those from the rest of Victoria have to complete a border declaration pass.

Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said police were on high alert for anyone travelling from the hotspots.

Police are poised to re-establish border checkpoints. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Police are poised to re-establish border checkpoints. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"We're meeting all flights at Gold Coast Airport and have tasked random mobile patrols of border roads to ensure compliance with the Chief Health officer's latest direction," he said.

There are no plans to reinstate dreaded border checkpoints at this stage, but police have said they could be set up within 24 hours if needed.

Originally published as Police poised to re-establish checkpoints as Vic cluster grows

More Stories

border closure coronavirus coronavirus victoria coronavirus wa editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum allegedly on Facebook as baby girl drowned

        Premium Content Mum allegedly on Facebook as baby girl drowned

        Crime A seven-month-old baby was left alone to drown in a sink while her mother checked Facebook, and her other children, police have alleged.

        More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

        Premium Content More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

        News Adam Brand and other icons join Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole and Troy...

        ‘New banking hub’ reno underway at Gympie NAB branch

        Premium Content ‘New banking hub’ reno underway at Gympie NAB branch

        Business The Mary St NAB branch has closed its doors to create a new banking experience for...

        New dessert bar set to tantalise tastebuds in Noosa

        Premium Content New dessert bar set to tantalise tastebuds in Noosa

        Business A new cafe is set to open in Noosa offering refreshing treats on Hastings St