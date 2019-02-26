Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have advised the
Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded. Christian Morrow
News

Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

Alison Paterson
by
26th Feb 2019 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.35am: POLICE have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded.

A NSW Police spokeswoman was unable to provide further details about the nature of the operation.

She said some police would remain in the general area for some time.

More to come.

 

Police have advised the
Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded. Christian Morrow

Original story: POLICE wearing special protective gear and reportedly carrying assault weapons are conducting a special operation on the Northern Rivers.

Reports from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near a residence near the Park Hotel Motel at 223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park.

One said he saw, "police with assault rifles".

Police have advised the
Police have advised the "high risk" aspect of an operation in Suffolk Park has concluded. Christian Morrow

A duty officer from Tweed Byron confirmed an operation in the area is currently ongoing.

She said they expect a statement to be issued when the operation is concluded, but she could say when this would occur.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said confidential operation is in progress but could not comment.

More to come.

nsw police police police operation suffolk park
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Oma sucks Cooloola's only turtle eggs out to sea

    premium_icon Oma sucks Cooloola's only turtle eggs out to sea

    News 'Devastated beach' as 2m vertical drop replaces dunes at Rainbow Beach

    SUBBIES: LNP wants inquiry, Labor jumps straight to plan

    premium_icon SUBBIES: LNP wants inquiry, Labor jumps straight to plan

    Politics State opposition wants to "draw line in sand”, Fed ALP go for broke.

    Failed escape in Mary St ends in longer jail sentence

    premium_icon Failed escape in Mary St ends in longer jail sentence

    Crime Failed escape on Mary St ends in longer jail sentence.

    The clients have spoken: Gympie agent wins leading award

    premium_icon The clients have spoken: Gympie agent wins leading award

    News A Gympie real estate agent has been recognised state-wide.