Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The vessel is described as traditional timber 17 foot half cabin boat, cream in colour with tan deck and black trim.
The vessel is described as traditional timber 17 foot half cabin boat, cream in colour with tan deck and black trim.
News

Police on trail of thief who stole boat from Tin Can Bay

Shelley Strachan
by
6th Sep 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking public help to help locate a vessel stolen from Tin Can Bay between August 30 and September 1.

The vessel was moored on the inlet of Tin Can Bay off the Esplanade and Bream St.

Between August 30 and September 1, unknown persons have removed the vessel. It was later spotted on September 3, parked on Maryborough Hervey Bay Road near the Maryborough Sports Club.

It was seen to be towed by an older style white truck believed to have been converted into a camper van as pictured.

The vessel is described as traditional timber 17 foot half cabin boat, cream in colour with tan deck and black trim.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Where the fish are biting this spring in the Gympie region

    premium_icon Where the fish are biting this spring in the Gympie region

    News With spring upon us and the days and nights starting to warm up, our fishing will become outstanding.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Gympie property prices rising faster than Noosa, Scenic Rim

    premium_icon Gympie property prices rising faster than Noosa, Scenic Rim

    News Gympie property continues to sit pretty despite a tightening market