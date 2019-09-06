Police on trail of thief who stole boat from Tin Can Bay

The vessel is described as traditional timber 17 foot half cabin boat, cream in colour with tan deck and black trim.

The vessel is described as traditional timber 17 foot half cabin boat, cream in colour with tan deck and black trim.

POLICE are seeking public help to help locate a vessel stolen from Tin Can Bay between August 30 and September 1.

The vessel was moored on the inlet of Tin Can Bay off the Esplanade and Bream St.

Between August 30 and September 1, unknown persons have removed the vessel. It was later spotted on September 3, parked on Maryborough Hervey Bay Road near the Maryborough Sports Club.

It was seen to be towed by an older style white truck believed to have been converted into a camper van as pictured.

The vessel is described as traditional timber 17 foot half cabin boat, cream in colour with tan deck and black trim.