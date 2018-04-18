Police on the hunt: Mary Valley homes targeted

Homes have been targeted in the Mary Valley.

Homes have been targeted in the Mary Valley. Tom Weber

RENOVATING home owners have become the latest victims of theft after their Amamoor Creek Rd property was broken into.

Police believe the offence occurred between April 13 and 16.

Several large items were stolen from the address including two deep cycle batteries, an inverter, a pot belly stove from the verandah of the property as well as a Ryobi generator that was secured underneath the house.

Police believe the hit was the one of a number of break-ins in the Mary Valley over the same period.

It was reported by neighbours that at least one other house in the area had been broken into.

Gympie police are urging the public to stay vigilant.

"Please be on the lookout for any suspicious cars or people in the area, try and get details of car registration and a description of people, but only if safe to do so and report it to police,” a Gympie police spokeswoman said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.