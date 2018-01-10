Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police on the hunt for stolen vehicles

A number of vehicles have been stolen around the Wide Bay in the past week.
A number of vehicles have been stolen around the Wide Bay in the past week. Sharyn O'Neill
scott kovacevic
by

A TOYOTA Corolla and a Yamaha motorcycle stolen from Gympie are two of vehicles police are seeking help finding following several thefts around the Wide Bay in the past week.

Four of the vehicles stolen since January 3 have yet to be found, and police are asking the public to please keep an eye out for the following:

  • A black 2008 model Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle stolen from Southside on January 3, licence plate 308MG (QLD);
  • A white 2007 Toyota Corolla, license plates 168KIN, stolen from Gympie on January 9;
  • An unregistered 2017 Yamaha YZ450 motorcycle swiped from Svensson Heights on January 7;
  • A black Quintrex Hornet powerboat (Victorian registration SI548) and its trailer (Victorian registration W87519) stolen from Urangan between January 5-7.

Police said people should ensure all keys are secured and vehciles are locked, and no valuables are left inside to help protect their property.

Keys should also be kept on hand or hidden from plain view at all times.

If anybody has any information about the stolen vehicles, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  crime gympie crime police stolen vehicle vehicle theft

Gympie Times
FOOTAGE: Man tells of moment plane came down

FOOTAGE: Man tells of moment plane came down

AROUND 11am an ultra-light plane came down too fast on the Queensland coast, just metres from the back of a house.

Best mates are bound together by a lifesaving gift

Good friends Judi Barrkman and Kerryn Rowcliffe have an unusual bond. Kerryn donated one of her kidneys to Judi after she suffered kidney failure as well as breast cancer.

How Kerryn saved her best friend's life

Records fall as Queensland swelters through hottest year ever

Mia Danielsson and Billie Star Lennon play in the water at the Waterfront in Darwin during the summer heatwave. Picture: Keri Megelus

QUEENSLANDERS sweltered through our hottest ever year in 2017

Vandalism, DV, pot and violence: a day in Gympie court

VIOLENCE, DRUGS AND VANDALISM: Offenders dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Fines and community service for a range of Gympie region offenders

Local Partners