Police on the hunt for stolen vehicles

A number of vehicles have been stolen around the Wide Bay in the past week. Sharyn O'Neill

A TOYOTA Corolla and a Yamaha motorcycle stolen from Gympie are two of vehicles police are seeking help finding following several thefts around the Wide Bay in the past week.

Four of the vehicles stolen since January 3 have yet to be found, and police are asking the public to please keep an eye out for the following:

A black 2008 model Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle stolen from Southside on January 3, licence plate 308MG (QLD);

A white 2007 Toyota Corolla, license plates 168KIN, stolen from Gympie on January 9;

An unregistered 2017 Yamaha YZ450 motorcycle swiped from Svensson Heights on January 7;

A black Quintrex Hornet powerboat (Victorian registration SI548) and its trailer (Victorian registration W87519) stolen from Urangan between January 5-7.

Police said people should ensure all keys are secured and vehciles are locked, and no valuables are left inside to help protect their property.

Keys should also be kept on hand or hidden from plain view at all times.

If anybody has any information about the stolen vehicles, please contact Policelink on 131 444.