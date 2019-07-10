Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region.
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region. GLA020619POLICE
News

Police on scene after patient allegedly attacks Imbil doctor

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Jul 2019 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMBIL police are on the scene after a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient at a medical centre earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the Imbil Medical Centre at 6 Imbil Island Rd after an alleged assault of a general practitioner by a patient.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an incident did take place and that police were still investigating.

"We can confirm a minor assault took place at the medical centre," the QPS spokesman said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend.

More information to come.

gympie court gympie crime gympie police imbil imbil police mary valley crime
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Witnesses watch in horror as man shot in front of them

    premium_icon Witnesses watch in horror as man shot in front of them

    Crime WATCH: Dramatic footage has emerged of the moments after an alleged car thief was shot by police after a massive chase along the Bruce Highway.

    Intruders wreak havoc at Gympie aquatic centre

    premium_icon Intruders wreak havoc at Gympie aquatic centre

    Crime Vandals hit multi-million dollar venue.

    BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SCENES: 63 pics from police chase drama

    News A man was shot and hit by a car after leading police on a chase.