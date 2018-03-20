Menu
Imbil dump
News

Police on look-out for loiterer near Imbil dump on Friday

by Shelley Strachan
20th Mar 2018 5:38 AM

IMBIL police want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle or a person loitering outside the Imbil waste transfer station last Friday night after the facility was broken into by thieves.

The transfer station was broken into sometime on Friday night, resulting in minor damage to the kiosk and items stolen. Gympie council says there will be no disruption to the opening hours or operations of the facility.

Police also want to hear from any person who witnessed a fight that took place near the intersection of Diggings Rd and Arthur St in Imbil about 4pm on Wednesday, March 7.

Following a number of phone scams to Mary Valley residents police recently conducted a fraud and scams presentation at the Imbil Rural Watch meeting. The calls commonly involve the scammer claiming to be from Microsoft and advising of a problem with your computer and directing the person to a malicious internet site. Other common calls involve the caller claiming to be from the Australian Tax Office and claiming the person has an unpaid tax bill which must be immediately paid.

Police have warned anybody receiving phone like this to hang up and report the call to the Australian Cyber Crime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) website www.acorn.gov.au.

Gympie Times
