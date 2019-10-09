Police on hunt for alleged Gympie toilet pervert

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Gympie police confirm an investigation is underway into a man who allegedly exposed himself outside the One Mile toilets on Thursday, October 3.

GYMPIE police have confirmed an investigation is underway into a man allegedly exposing himself outside a public toilet in Gympie last week.

The incident occurred outside the toilets at the One Mile Soccer Fields on the corner of Cootharaba and Crescent Road.

Gympie police were called to the soccer fields just after 9.30am on Thursday morning with reports a man exposed himself, was acting indecently and asking a woman to "help him" at the doorway to the women's toilets.

A Facebook post has since circulated the Gympie community.

"...Please alert your families to this. My friend and I returned and chased him away from the toilets and the police followed up," the post read.

"Keep safe and alert everyone."

Gympie police conducted patrols all morning but could not locate the man.

Gympie police are asking for anyone who was in the area and has information which could help their investigation to come forward.

You can phone policelink on 131 444 or phone the Gympie police on 5480 1111.