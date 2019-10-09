Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Gympie police confirm an investigation is underway into a man who allegedly exposed himself outside the One Mile toilets on Thursday, October 3.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Gympie police confirm an investigation is underway into a man who allegedly exposed himself outside the One Mile toilets on Thursday, October 3. Facebook
News

Police on hunt for alleged Gympie toilet pervert

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th Oct 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE police have confirmed an investigation is underway into a man allegedly exposing himself outside a public toilet in Gympie last week.

The incident occurred outside the toilets at the One Mile Soccer Fields on the corner of Cootharaba and Crescent Road.

Gympie police were called to the soccer fields just after 9.30am on Thursday morning with reports a man exposed himself, was acting indecently and asking a woman to "help him" at the doorway to the women's toilets.

A Facebook post has since circulated the Gympie community.

"...Please alert your families to this. My friend and I returned and chased him away from the toilets and the police followed up," the post read.

"Keep safe and alert everyone."

Gympie police conducted patrols all morning but could not locate the man.

Gympie police are asking for anyone who was in the area and has information which could help their investigation to come forward.

You can phone policelink on 131 444 or phone the Gympie police on 5480 1111.

alleged offences caravan park gympie crime gympie police indecent exposure one mile toilets qld police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed

    premium_icon Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed

    AFL Schools from around the state are bringing their best and fairest to converge on the AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals on October 18.

    • 9th Oct 2019 10:27 AM
    Valley sporting attraction bringing strong numbers to Gympie

    premium_icon Valley sporting attraction bringing strong numbers to Gympie

    News The weekend's event followed the success of the Tom Quilty in July.

    'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your kids'

    premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your kids'

    News Tin Can Bay abuser's chilling phone calls to his partner from jail

    Queensland’s top teachers named

    premium_icon Queensland’s top teachers named

    Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers for 2019 have been revealed