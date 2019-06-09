Menu
The car at the end of Cabbage Tree Point Rd, Steiglitz was reported to emergency services.
News

Man dies after car found submerged in waterway

by Annie Perets, Amanda Robbemond
9th Jun 2019 5:22 PM
A MAN has died after a car he was driving was found submerged in a Gold Coast waterway during the early hours of this morning

The 45-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car was found at the end of Cabbage Tree Point Rd, Steiglitz.

The vehicle was found semi-submerged and on its roof.

Reports of an overturned car in waters off Walkers Jetty Road were reported to emergency services about 6am this morning

Lifeline can be contacted on 13 11 14.

