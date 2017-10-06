32°
News

Police officer under investigation for grabbing schoolgirl

Tobi Loftus
by

A MURGON Police officer is under investigation after a video surfaced online appearing to show him in a physical altercation with a girl in school uniform.

The video begins with the officer, Sergeant Gregory Kapernick, asking a woman, part of a small crowd of people, if she wants to be locked up for public nuisance.

He asks the crowd to move on as they are blocking the footpath.

The officer then yells at a woman to stop swearing, before appearing to grab her and pulling her on to the road.

He moves away from the women and then appears to grab a school-aged girl and they both fall to the ground.

The officer then walks away and the crowd disperses.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were investigating the situation.

"Police are aware of the incident and the matter has been referred to the Ethical Standards Command," he said.

"As the matter is now under investigation it would inappropriate to comment further at this time."

