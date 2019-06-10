Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down.
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down. File
Crime

Police officer stood down after misconduct allegations

Janessa Ekert
by
10th Jun 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Police Service watchdog is investigating a senior Central Region officer, who has been stood down over allegations of misconduct.

QPS today confirmed a 41-year-old sergeant had been stood down from official duty in relation to off-duty conduct.

He will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The Central police region includes Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay Burnett.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police media statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The matter is being handled by the Ethical Standards Command.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

central region editors picks mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    premium_icon What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    News Council's race to make Gympie generic, Home Brand and inoffensive

    REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    premium_icon REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    News For the first time, the untold story of justice under pressure

    Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    premium_icon Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    News Who would kill Eliza Murphy's best friend, her dog Lilly?

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus