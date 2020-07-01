Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
Crime

Police officer on domestic violence charge stands down

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:51 PM | Updated: 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been stood down from official duties and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this month after facing a common assault charge.

Investigations are being conducted into allegations the officer committed acts of domestic violence.

As a result of these investigations, the officer has been served with a Police Protection Notice and charged with common assault.

The 51-year-old man from the Southern Region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He has been issued with a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in July for breaching the Police Protection Notice.

ipswich magistrates court police police officer stood down
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GAME ON: Stadium ‘game-ready’ for NRL matches

        premium_icon GAME ON: Stadium ‘game-ready’ for NRL matches

        Rugby League FOOTY IS BACK, IN A BIG WAY: Sunshine Coast Council has confirmed it is in talks with the Melbourne Storm to host NRL games out of Bokarina.

        Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        News Since 1999, this Noosaville restaurant has been a favourite for tourists and local...

        Call for removal of ‘cruel’ dingo trackers intensifies

        premium_icon Call for removal of ‘cruel’ dingo trackers intensifies

        Environment Outrage over tracking collars on Fraser Island dingoes

        Flights to Sydney, and back, to return in days

        premium_icon Flights to Sydney, and back, to return in days

        Breaking Domestic flights to and from Sydney to resume as early as next week