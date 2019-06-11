Menu
A police officer has reportedly been stabbed in the neck in southwest Sydney. Picture: Channel 7
Crime

Police officer stabbed in the neck

by Phoebe Loomes
11th Jun 2019 10:07 AM

A POLICE officer has been stabbed in the neck and arm during an attack in Sydneyâ€™s southwest.

The attack took place in Sadleir, 37 kilometres south west of the CBD just before 7am today.

Police earlier told news.com.au the officer was on duty at the time of the attack.

Police officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended a home in Heckenberg Avenue in relation to a warrant, NSW Police said in a statement today.

A man allegedly confronted the male constable before stabbing him in the hand and slashing him in the neck, according to NSW Police.

Two men were arrested at the scene and both are in custody at Liverpool Police Station.

 

Officers attended a home this morning in relation to a warrant and were allegedly confronted. Picture: Channel 7
Officers attended a home this morning in relation to a warrant and were allegedly confronted. Picture: Channel 7

 

Paramedics told news.com.au a man had been taken to Liverpool Hospital with neck and arm injuries.

Police said the 24-year-old officer was in a serious but stable condition at the hospital.

