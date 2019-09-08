Police officer injured, child involved in hit by stolen BMW

A police officer has been seriously injured after being hit by a car during an arrest in Tweed Heads overnight.

About 12.20am Sunday, a stolen BMW was seen in Tweed Heads by detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District.

The vehicle had allegedly been stolen early that night during an armed robbery at Coopers Plains.

About 1am police the car go into the carpark of Tweed Heads Hospital.

A detective's vehicle entered the car park, at which time the stolen BMW deliberately drove at it, colliding with the driver's side.

Further police attended to assist, including a Senior Constable attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, who was struck by the car and thrown to the roadway.

The vehicle then reversed, colliding with a car containing a 15-month-old child, who was not injured.

The BMW then drove from the car park but was stopped a short time later on Avla St, with three of the four people arrested.

The men, who are aged 29, 22, and 20 were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where they are assisting with inquiries.

The Senior Constable who was hit by the car was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where he remains getting treatment to lacerations/bruising and a dislocated shoulder.

The stolen BMW has been seized for forensic examination.