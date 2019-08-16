Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police officer in misfire at Ekka

by Nicole Pierre
16th Aug 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating the accidental discharge of a Glock handgun by an officer at the Ekka at the weekend.

An officer accidentally fired her weapon, with the projectile going through the floor and wall of a police-designated area at the show.

Police are investigating the accidental discharge of a weapon at the Ekka on Saturday. (File picture)
Police are investigating the accidental discharge of a weapon at the Ekka on Saturday. (File picture)

It is understood the female officer was putting her pistol back into her holster.

Queensland police said they were investigating the "unintentional" discharge of the handgun.

"The incident occurred in an area designated for the handling of police weapons inside the designated police station at the RNA Showgrounds," police said in a statement.

"A single round unintentionally discharged as the weapon was being handled during standard shift changeover procedures.

"Police took immediate actions to ensure no one in the area had been injured."

Police said they had specific arrangements to mitigate risks to the public when officers were handling firearms.

"This matter is subject to review including whether correct QPS protocols and procedures were followed," the statement said.

"Our officers receive ongoing firearms training, and safely handle their weapons thousands of times each year.

"The number of unintentional discharges is very low."

No one was injured in the incident.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ekka 2019 misfire police weapon discharged

Top Stories

    Mixed emotions as iconic Gympie region business sells

    premium_icon Mixed emotions as iconic Gympie region business sells

    News New owners are about to take the helm after many decades of the same familiar faces

    Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    premium_icon Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    News More than 200 offences in our police region last year.

    Good news for Gympie's maternity ward

    premium_icon Good news for Gympie's maternity ward

    Health Hospital delivers more than 600 babies in two years.

    Jail threat for no licence, high fine for helping mates

    premium_icon Jail threat for no licence, high fine for helping mates

    News Gympie court sees need for deterrent sentences as some ignore law