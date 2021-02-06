Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer will undergo surgery after he was accidentally shot by another cop during a major incident that occurred during a routine patrol.
A police officer will undergo surgery after he was accidentally shot by another cop during a major incident that occurred during a routine patrol.
News

Police officer in hospital after being shot

by Erin Lyons
6th Feb 2021 7:03 AM

A NSW police officer will need surgery to remove a bullet fragment from his arm after a major incident in Sydney's inner west.

Officers were carrying out routine patrols, as part of an operation targeting anti-social behaviour, when they noticed a vehicle parked at a reserve on Bayview Terrace at Earlwood, just before 11pm on Friday.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

The four officers approached the sedan from behind before it will be alleged the driver reversed the vehicle, ramming into one of the officers.

An officer fired one round from his firearm, a fragment of which struck another police officer on the forearm.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he will undergo surgery to remove the fragment.

The 26-year-old drive and his female passenger are assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Police officer in hospital after being shot

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best buys: Gympie suburbs property experts would splash cash

        Premium Content Best buys: Gympie suburbs property experts would splash cash

        News Whether you're looking to buy waterfront, rural or central, here’s your guide to where the property experts would look get into the market.

        NOT ON! Furious Fredman vows to fight Normanby closure

        Premium Content NOT ON! Furious Fredman vows to fight Normanby closure

        News Valley councillor Bob Fredman has come out swinging at the Transport Department’s...

        POLICE: 13 burglaries reported across Gympie region

        Premium Content POLICE: 13 burglaries reported across Gympie region

        Community A burglar will usually act on easy or tempting opportunities, especially when it is...

        Man removed from court after questions over intoxication

        Premium Content Man removed from court after questions over intoxication

        News “You seem like you might be a bit intoxicated. I won’t take a plea from you today...