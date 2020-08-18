Menu
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
News

Cop stood down from duties in Central Queensland region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
Premium Content

A 46-year-old male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

A QPS spokesperson said the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the spokesperson said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Bundaberg News Mail

