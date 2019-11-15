Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Zachary Rolfe arriving at Canberra Airport on Thursday night.
Constable Zachary Rolfe arriving at Canberra Airport on Thursday night.
News

Police officer flies out of NT as boss calls for calm

by HAYLEY SORENSEN, hayley.sorensen@news.com.au
15th Nov 2019 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED murderer Zachary Rolfe is today in his hometown of Canberra.

The police officer charged with the murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker will "vigorously" defend himself against the charge.

Rolfe on Thursday flew from Darwin to Canberra, where his parents own an Audi dealership. He was greeted at the airport by his mum.

NT Police Association president Paul McCue told media in Darwin Rolfe would plead not guilty to Mr Walker's murder.

Rolfe, 28, is alleged to have shot Mr Walker three times at his Yuendumu home when he and his partner went to arrest the 19-year-old for breaches of his suspended sentence.

Rolfe was bailed in Darwin on Wednesday evening.

He has been suspended from the force with pay.

Mr Walker's death has inflamed tensions between indigenous Territorians and police.

At a rally in Alice Springs, thousands of protesters vented their anguish and frustration in a demonstration which wound its way past the town's police station.

Officers stood guard at the station's front door.

When the rally moved on to the lawns opposite the station, the police presence dissipated.

NT Police would not comment on reports several Alice Springs officers had refused to show up to work as a sign of support to their accused colleague.

But speaking in Darwin, Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker had a clear message, imploring officers to "remember the oath they took".

"My police force's strength is as strong as my weakest link," Mr Chalker said.

"I need more than ever all my officers to step to the fore, to trust in one another, to trust in the process, to remember the oath they took and the importance of integrity, ethics and fairness."

Mr Chalker - in the job since Monday - called on Territorians to "forget the hate".

"The NT is renowned for how we support one another; for how we embrace one another in times of tragedy, and we have had many," he said.

Questions about how and why Mr Walker died would be answered through the court process "without emotion and with objectivity", Mr Chalker said.

More Stories

Show More
murder charge nt police police commissioner shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snapper the main catch at North Reef

        premium_icon Snapper the main catch at North Reef

        News With the hot winds blowing anglers have been keen to get out even just to get relief from the heat.

        • 15th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        BREAKING: Police hunt for armed men heading south of the Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon BREAKING: Police hunt for armed men heading south of the Bruce...

        News Police are searching for two armed men believed tto be heading south of the Bruce...

        • 15th Nov 2019 11:49 AM
        133 James Nash graduates walk the red carpet

        premium_icon 133 James Nash graduates walk the red carpet

        News All the glamour from the James Nash formal in 2019

        UPDATE: Warning for Widgee residents downgraded

        UPDATE: Warning for Widgee residents downgraded

        News RESIDENTS who evacuated can now return to their properties.