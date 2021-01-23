Police officer charged over child sex abuse material
A NSW police officer, attached to a specialist command, has been charged after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.
Officers stopped the 48-year-old sergeant's car about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon before arresting him.
He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material and not keeping a firearm safely.
He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.
The officer has been suspended from duty.
Originally published as Police officer charged over child porn