Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
News

MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
      • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

      Top Stories

        Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

        premium_icon Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

        News Investigations continue after two people died in a truck smash

        Gympie businesses among Qld’s hardest hit in COVID fallout

        premium_icon Gympie businesses among Qld’s hardest hit in COVID fallout

        News Data reveals how many of the region’s businesses rely on JobKeeper

        Gympie driver pays the price for dumb decision

        premium_icon Gympie driver pays the price for dumb decision

        News Police warn drivers to belt up or risk “unnecessary” punishments.

        Gympie driver cops tough lesson for minor vehicle mishap

        premium_icon Gympie driver cops tough lesson for minor vehicle mishap

        News The 52-year-old was stopped in the CBD this week.