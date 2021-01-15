Police need help finding man missing from Kilkivan

Police are seeking community assistance to help locate Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man, reported missing from Kilkivan.

Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man, was last seen on January 6 at the Kilkivan Hotel, when he left with his dog in a white Ford Falcon sedan on the way to Dululu, near Rockhampton.

Mr Weber was planning to arrive at Dululu the following day, but has not been seen since leaving the Kilkivan Hotel.

Police hold concerns for Mr Weber’s welfare due to a medical condition and the amount of time he has now been missing.

He is described as caucasian and about 177cm tall, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to Mr Weber’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or contact Crimestoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au.