Police name dead man in Cooloola Cove investigation

Detectives investigating the death of 44-year-old Fernando Farias at Cooloola Cove are continuing their appeal for information

Detectives investigating the death of 44-year-old Fernando Farias at Cooloola Cove are continuing their appeal for information

POLICE have identified the man found dead in unexplained circumstances at his Cooloola Cove home last week.

He was Fernando Farias, 44, who was found in his Atlantis Avenue home as police conducted a welfare check last Wednesday.

Wide Bay Detective Acting Inspector Wade Lee yesterday appealed for help from the public in clarifying the circumstances of Mr Farias's death.

The check was instigated by a family member who had been unable to contact Mr Farias, Mr Lee said.

Police went to the Atlantis Avenue home about 2.30pm on Wednesday and found the body of Mr Farias. who appeared to have been dead for "a number of weeks."

Police particularly appealed yesterday for anyone who may have seen Mr Farias in Brisbane on April 24.

He was last seen driving a black Toyota Hilux single-cab utility in the Brisbane area on that date, a police representative said.

"We are asking for information around his pattern of life and any contact anyone may have had with him.

"It's an unexplained death. Given the level of decomposition and some fire damage, there are a number of things unexplained," Mr Lee said.