Police nab alleged copper-stealing crook after break-in

A Bli Bli man is due to face court after an Ergon Energy storage yard at Kilkivan was broken into. Photo: File

A Bli Bli man is due to face court after an Ergon Energy storage yard at Kilkivan was broken into. Photo: File

POLICE have charged a 31-year-old Bli Bli man after an Ergon Energy storage yard was broken into twice, with alleged offenders stealing $8000 of drums and copper cable.

According to police, offenders broke into the Kilkivan storage yard between November 8-12, and again between November 15-18, by cutting through a boundary fence.

They allegedly stole six drums on the first break-in and three drums of 35mm copper cable on the second.

>> EXTRA EYES CATCHING COPPER-STEALING CROOKS RED-HANDED

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the Bli Bli man was yesterday charged by Nambour detectives for his alleged involvement in the thefts.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the alleged offender later admitted to selling the wire to a Maroochydore scrap metal dealer in two transactions.

The man was charged with two counts each of break and enter and fraud. He has been bailed to appear in the Nambour Magistrates Court on February 17.

Earlier this month, Energex warned crooks responsible for copper theft would appear on video as the electricity distributor rolled out more covert CCTV cameras.

The Sunshine Coast was among multiple locations hit by thieves who began stealing copper from the live electricity network.

Energex warned this not only risked their lives, but those within surrounding homes and businesses by reducing the grid's earth safety capabilities.