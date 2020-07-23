Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with serious assault of police after he set a pack of hunting dog on officers.
A man has been charged with serious assault of police after he set a pack of hunting dog on officers.
Crime

Police officer mauled by hunting dog during investigation

Michael Nolan
23rd Jul 2020 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 50-YEAR-OLD man is in police custody after he set a pack of hunting dogs on police investigating a neighbourhood disturbance.

Officers arrived at the man's Weranga home, about 6.30am today.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man became aggressive and set several large hunting dogs on the officers.

"One of the dogs bit an officer on the bum," he said.

"A second officer has then fired their gun, killing the dog."

Police eventually subdued the man whereupon he complained he was having a medical episode."

The spokesman said police took the man to the Dalby Hospital where he was cleared of any medical issues.

"He is now in the Dalby watch house, charged with three counts of serious assault of police and will appear in the Magistrates Court in the morning," he said.

An internal police investigation will review the use of force.

"A report is filled out whenever an officer fires their weapon, whether at an offender, a dog or to euthanise stock injured by the roadside," the spokesman said.

"Any use of force is over viewed by the regional senior management."

The injured police officer is recovering.

 

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The unforseeable cause of $17m Bruce Hway fail

        premium_icon REVEALED: The unforseeable cause of $17m Bruce Hway fail

        News Main Roads reveals what is causing the brand new highway pavement north of Gympie to fail

        BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

        News The woman and a man were injured when two cars collided on a busy stretch of the...

        Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        premium_icon Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        Crime A South Burnett man forced a southeast Queensland petrol station to close after he...

        30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        News Eerie sights as building continues to smoulder