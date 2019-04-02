Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the Parker St, Goodna, home.
Police at the Parker St, Goodna, home. Picture: AAP/Richard Waugh
Crime

Police make arrest after human remains found in freezer

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Apr 2019 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH detectives will move to extradite a man from Byron Bay tomorrow following investigations into the discovery of a body in a freezer at Goodna.

This afternoon, Ipswich Detective Inspector David Briese said a 24-year-old man from Peak Crossing had been taken into custody over the death of missing Goodna man David Thornton.

The suspect was located in Byron Bay and police anticipate that he will be extradited to Ipswich after facing court in the northern NSW town.

The arrest follows a search of a Parker St property on Monday which uncovered two freezers buried under ground.

David Thornton, 58.
David Thornton, 58.

Insp Briese confirmed one of those freezers contained a body which police suspect belongs to Mr Thornton, 58, who was last seen on February 22 and was reported missing in March.

"It was last Friday afternoon that we believed there was a more sinister side to his disappearance, and over the weekend it started to become more clear," Insp Briese said.

The remains will have to be forensically tested before police can confirm who they belong to.

Insp Briese said Mr Thornton and the suspect were known to each other but were not related.

Information from the public led police to conduct the dig at Mr Thornton's Parker St property, where police will remain for at least another day.

Officers will file extradition papers to transport the 24-year-old man from NSW to Queensland to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Excavation under way as police search for man missing from Goodna.
Excavation under way as police search for man missing from Goodna. Picture: QPS

More Stories

david thornton goodna ipswich crime suspicious disappearance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Killer dad who tortured son to death awaits punishment

    premium_icon Killer dad who tortured son to death awaits punishment

    Crime The wait to learn the punishment of a killer Coast dad continues as lawyers scour medical reports.

    Gympie says 'no to Nashville'

    premium_icon Gympie says 'no to Nashville'

    News Gympie residents stand up for town's identity and name

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:51 PM
    How Gympie striker Davey starred in Gladiators upset

    premium_icon How Gympie striker Davey starred in Gladiators upset

    News Gladiators' message to rival club.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:47 PM
    Gympie man in critical condition after three metre fall

    premium_icon Gympie man in critical condition after three metre fall

    News He has been flown to a Brisbane hospital.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:43 PM