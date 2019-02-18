Police looking for Landcruiser stolen from Jones Hill

Police are looking for those responsible for a car stolen from Jones Hill over the weekend.

A Gympie Police statement said the car, a Landruiser, was stolen from the front yard of a property on Lawson Road at some stage overnight on February 16.

"The vehicle had been parked in an open shed behind gates when taken (and) is described to be a white 1990 Toyota Landcruiser with a bull bar, missing the side steps, chrome mag wheels and a black and red strip along the side/body,” the statement read.

The car bears the Queensland registration 812MXE.

Police urge anyone with any information to come forward and report.

Quote this reference number: QP1900336146