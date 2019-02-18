Menu
TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

Police looking for Landcruiser stolen from Jones Hill

JOSH PRESTON
by
18th Feb 2019 1:23 PM

POLICE are searching for the culprit/s behind a car stolen from the Jones Hill area over the weekend.

A Gympie Police statement said the car, a Landruiser, was stolen from the front yard of a property on Lawson Road at some stage overnight on February 16.

"The vehicle had been parked in an open shed behind gates when taken (and) is described to be a white 1990 Toyota Landcruiser with a bull bar, missing the side steps, chrome mag wheels and a black and red strip along the side/body,” the statement read.

The car bears the Queensland registration 812MXE.

Police urge anyone with any information to come forward and report.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900336146

