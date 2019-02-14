Police looking for car stolen near Double Island Point

A Hilux has been stolen near Double Island Point.

A Hilux has been stolen near Double Island Point. Mikey Pee

Gympie Police are looking for answers after a Toyota Hilux was stolen from the beach near a Double Island Point campsite at Rainbow Beach over the weekend.

A QPS statement said offenders approached and stole a red Toyota Hilux Surf 1992 import model with chrome and black 20 inch rims and a Queensland registration bearing the number 933XCW btween February 9 and 10.

"Police are asking anyone who may have sighted this vehicle to please report,” the statement read.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900286304