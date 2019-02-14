Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hilux has been stolen near Double Island Point.
A Hilux has been stolen near Double Island Point. Mikey Pee
News

Police looking for car stolen near Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Feb 2019 3:53 PM

Gympie Police are looking for answers after a Toyota Hilux was stolen from the beach near a Double Island Point campsite at Rainbow Beach over the weekend.

A QPS statement said offenders approached and stole a red Toyota Hilux Surf 1992 import model with chrome and black 20 inch rims and a Queensland registration bearing the number 933XCW btween February 9 and 10.

"Police are asking anyone who may have sighted this vehicle to please report,” the statement read.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900286304

double island point gympie crime gympie news gympie region stolen car
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business More than 24,000 new jobs will be created in the resources and mining industry over the next decade as Australia rides the wave of global demand.

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Love is in the air for Gympie bachelor and bachelorette

    Love is in the air for Gympie bachelor and bachelorette

    News Love is in the air for this Gympie couple

    'Accidental' phone call ends in fine for Gympie region man

    premium_icon 'Accidental' phone call ends in fine for Gympie region man

    Crime His explanation was not without its sceptics.