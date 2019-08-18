Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bourbong St side of the Target Arcade.
The Bourbong St side of the Target Arcade. Google Maps
Crime

Police look for man after woman assaulted in CBD toilets

Rhylea Millar
by
18th Aug 2019 1:10 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a woman was physically assaulted in restrooms in Bundaberg's CBD, on Friday, around 11.40am.

A 39-year-old woman, who was working at a store on Bourbong St, went to use bathrooms in the Target arcade when a male in black and white clothing and with a shaved head emerged from one of the cubicles, pushed the victim into the wall and ran out.

Following the incident, the woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital to be examined for bruising above her right eye and a cut on her bottom lip.

Authorities said it's a timely reminder for everyone to remain vigilant, consider their own public safety and be alert to the surroundings.

The bathroom stalls are for staff use and are located in the Target arcade and usually remain locked however, the doors are damaged and do not appear to be locking properly.

If you have any information, please call Police Link or Crime Stoppers and quote the reference number QP1901585225.

assault bundaberg crime physical assault police restroom
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 56 pics of the record crowd at the Nolan Muster Cup

    premium_icon GALLERY: 56 pics of the record crowd at the Nolan Muster Cup

    News THE Nolan Muster Cup Day did not disappoint racegoers with a record breaking crowd of 1700.

    REPLAY: A-grade, Caloundra v University in SCRU finals

    premium_icon REPLAY: A-grade, Caloundra v University in SCRU finals

    News Relive the moment USC Barbarians and Caloundra Lighthouses face-off

    Health authority quashes Gympie Hospital system delay rumour

    premium_icon Health authority quashes Gympie Hospital system delay rumour

    News 'No supply issue' because of new $135 million system.

    'Ridiculous' council costs force Valley business to close

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' council costs force Valley business to close

    Council News Town planning web snags another victim.