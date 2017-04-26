29°
Police liaison visits Parkinson's support group

Senior Constable Deb Wruck | 26th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
SUPPORTIVE: Yoey Coogan, Lenie Carswell, Marie Vella and Jodi Coyne at the meeting recently.
SUPPORTIVE: Yoey Coogan, Lenie Carswell, Marie Vella and Jodi Coyne at the meeting recently.

ON MONDAY, April 10, Gympie volunteer in policing Marie Vella and I were invited to the Gympie Parkinson's Support Group meeting to talk to all of the group's wonderful members about topics such as personal safety, safety in the home, securing the home when on holidays, useful tips and recent fraud trends.

We had the privilege of meeting group founder Jodi Coyne, who started the group after her mother, Lenie Carswell, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2010 and realised there was no local group they could turn to for advice and support.

Today the group has grown from the two of them to 60-plus members, which is a credit to Jodi, Lenie and Jodi's sister Yoey Coogan after a lot of hard work to get the message out there to help others.

The group meets the second Monday of each month at the Victory Hotel Bistro at 10.30am.

Jodi said that on average they were getting one or two new members each month, sometimes from new diagnosis or just from people becoming aware of the support group.

Please note - you do not need to have Parkinson's disease to attend and support the group, all community members are welcome.

Email gympiepdgroup@ gmail.com for information.

