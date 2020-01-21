Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Groups of teenagers were charged over vandalism at the historic Gympie station home of the Mary Valley Rattler.
Groups of teenagers were charged over vandalism at the historic Gympie station home of the Mary Valley Rattler.
News

Police lay charges over Rattler vandalism

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO groups of teenagers were dealt with by the state’s juvenile courts for vandalism at the Mary Valley Rattler station on Tozer St last year.

Police said a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged over offences including a break-in at the historic train on November 19.

The 17-year-old faced five charges over the incident.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

These included three counts of wilful damage, one count of enter premises with the intent to commit an indictable offence, and another count of stealing.

The Rattler.
The Rattler.

Following another incident at the Rattler on December 10, police again picked up a group of three teenagers – a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old faced five charges over this incident: three counts of wilful damage, one count of entering premises with intent to commit and indictable offence, and one more count of stealing.

The trio were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, police said.

court gympie crime mary valley rattler police rattler
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm warning issued for southeast

        premium_icon Severe storm warning issued for southeast

        Weather A severe storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland, with damaging winds and heavy rain on the cards for much of the region.

        ‘Perfect’ Gympie rains arrive in nick of time

        premium_icon ‘Perfect’ Gympie rains arrive in nick of time

        News ‘It was getting absolutely desperate’: farmers celebrate skies opening up as...

        Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

        premium_icon Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

        News Gympie council will enter caretaker mode in just over a month when we begin the...

        ‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

        premium_icon ‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

        News 'Mayor Curran pounced on the opportunity to play the rescuing hero'.