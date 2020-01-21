Police lay charges over Rattler vandalism

Groups of teenagers were charged over vandalism at the historic Gympie station home of the Mary Valley Rattler.

TWO groups of teenagers were dealt with by the state’s juvenile courts for vandalism at the Mary Valley Rattler station on Tozer St last year.

Police said a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged over offences including a break-in at the historic train on November 19.

The 17-year-old faced five charges over the incident.

These included three counts of wilful damage, one count of enter premises with the intent to commit an indictable offence, and another count of stealing.

The Rattler.

Following another incident at the Rattler on December 10, police again picked up a group of three teenagers – a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old faced five charges over this incident: three counts of wilful damage, one count of entering premises with intent to commit and indictable offence, and one more count of stealing.

The trio were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, police said.